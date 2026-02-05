Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has seen 28% year-on-year growth in the number of organically acquired active companies with the total reaching 8,844 at the end of 2025.

Active company registrations climbed 39% year on year to 2,525 in 2025, the annual results show.

Total revenues rose 20% from AED1.78bn to AED2.13bn while net profits increased by 28% from AED1.16bn in 2024 to AED1.48bn.

DIFC is the largest financial ecosystem in the region with 1,052 regulated firms across banking, capital markets, insurance, wealth and asset management, FinTech and innovation.

The registered companies include the regional headquarters for over 290 banks and capital market institutions, 135 insurance and reinsurance companies, 70 brokerage firms, 500+ wealth and asset management entities - including 102 hedge funds, and over 1,289 family-related entities.

Essa Kazim, governor of DIFC, said: “DIFC’s progressive legal and regulatory framework form decisive pillars that support the phenomenal growth achieved by the Centre in 2025.

“Dubai’s financial services industry, led by DIFC, advances progress within the region by boosting investment, enhancing capital flows, and creates sustainable economic growth.”

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, added: “DIFC’s record performance in 2025 demonstrates unprecedented growth, at a time when the evolution of global finance is moving to new horizons. Financial institutions, investors, innovators, families and corporate services providers now seek new paradigms to create, operate and expand.

“DIFC’s supportive ecosystem is innovation-friendly and forward-thinking, catering to the needs of the new digital economy and ensures the Centre remains at the heart of global economic transformation.”