The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has announced a package of temporary regulatory relief measures aimed at supporting firms operating within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in light of the ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East.

The move is designed to assist both newly applying firms and existing authorised entities in maintaining their operations, serving clients, and navigating near-term challenges without compromising their regulatory integrity.

The DFSA said the measures would provide “temporary and proportionate” flexibility across a range of regulatory requirements, helping firms manage operational pressures while maintaining high standards.

The relief package covers several core areas of regulation, including:

Authorisation and licensing : Flexibility in application processes, timelines, and administrative requirements

: Flexibility in application processes, timelines, and administrative requirements Governance and staffing : Adjustments reflecting remote working practices and evolving staff location arrangements

: Adjustments reflecting remote working practices and evolving staff location arrangements Regulatory reporting : Extended deadlines and modified supervisory processes to ease operational burdens

: Extended deadlines and modified supervisory processes to ease operational burdens Implementation timelines: Delays to selected regulatory initiatives where this would not compromise outcomes

The DFSA emphasised that all measures are risk-based, proportionate, and time-limited, and will be tailored to the size, complexity, and nature of individual firms.

Mark Steward, chief executive of the DFSA, said: “The DFSA wishes to provide assistance to firms, on request, as a bridge to the resumption of normal trading and has developed a framework to provide temporary regulatory flexibility across a range of areas for those seeking DFSA authorisation and for existing authorised firms.

“These measures will ease operational challenges while ensuring our high regulatory standards continue to be met. We will continue to review the situation, as it unfolds, and will provide additional measures to assist firms, if needed, including assistance in returning to normal trading conditions.”

Despite the temporary easing of certain requirements, the DFSA stressed that its regulatory standards and supervisory expectations remain unchanged. Any relief granted will be subject to appropriate governance and oversight.

The regulator added that it would continue close supervision of financial and operational conditions within the DIFC and would take action where necessary to protect market integrity.