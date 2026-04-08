DeVere Portugal has opened a new office in the Quinta do Lago region of the Algarve.

The office, which officially launched on March 30 2026, will be staffed, in part, by experienced advisers relocating from Geneva to serve what the company calls "a growing international client base" in southern Portugal.

DeVere said Portugal is one of Europe’s most popular relocation destinations, with foreign residents now accounting for more than 10 per cent of the population, while the Algarve continues to attract high-net-worth individuals, retirees and internationally mobile professionals seeking lifestyle, tax efficiency and stability.

Jake McLaughlin, executive director of deVere Portugal, said the expansion is a direct response to that demand.

“We’re seeing a sustained increase in clients who need advice that goes beyond a single country," he said. "People are living internationally, earning in one currency, investing in another, and retiring somewhere else entirely. Of course, this all creates complexity, and they, understandably, want clarity.”

The new Algarve office follows the opening of an office in Porto, where the firm said it has experienced "strong and consistent growth."

“Porto’s been a standout success,” McLaughlin said. “We’ve built a strong team there and the client base continues to expand. It’s a different demographic to the Algarve, but the need is the same. Clients want joined-up, cross-border financial advice they can rely on.”

The firm said that with its Porto office firmly established and the Algarve office now operational, further growth is "firmly on the agenda."