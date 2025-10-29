Cross-border financial advice firm for UK ex-pats launches in Portugal

New advisory firm Atlas Bridge Wealth has launched to provide specialist advice to UK nationals living in Portugal and across Europe.

Founded by Steve Thompson, a chartered fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), the firm aims to support expats in meeting UK financial standards and navigating life abroad.

Based in the Algarve, Portugal, Atlas Bridge Wealth provides independent, EU-compliant advice on wealth structuring, retirement and pension planning, and cross-border tax efficiency.

The firm operates under a dual-network model in Europe and globally, with a UK Appointed Representative partnership in progress, to ensure clients receive continuous, compliant advice across most jurisdictions.

CEO and principal adviser Thompson said: “Atlas Bridge Wealth was created to help people put down financial roots with confidence, wherever life takes them.

“After more than three and a half decades advising clients across the UK, Middle East, Africa, and Europe, I recognised the need for an advisory firm that blends technical precision with genuine human connection, operating transparently and fee-based, much like the best UK private client models.

“We bring clarity, structure, and peace of mind to complex cross-border lives.”

Atlas Bridge Wealth is focused on long-term relationships and follows a fee-based, transparent approach in line with UK private client standards, rather than a commission-based model.

“Too many expats have been underserved or misled by offshore sales models,” Thompson added. “Atlas Bridge Wealth is built on integrity, technical excellence, and genuine care. Our mission is simple: to guide, not to sell.”