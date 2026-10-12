Chubb Wealth is partnering with Hamilton Lane to offer Hong Kong-based professional investors access to the private markets specialist’s global evergreen funds.

Hamilton Lane’s Asia private assets, private infrastructure, and venture and growth opportunities fund are among those that will be available through the Chubb Wealth platform.

Ben Rudd, general manager of Chubb Wealth, described Hamilton Lane’s funds as “a direct and disciplined alternative to concentrated public markets”.

“High-growth, pre-IPO companies represent a vital private asset class that has historically represented a significant source of portfolio diversification and growth potential yet has remained out of reach for most individual investors,” he said.

“As disruptive technology and structural themes such as AI, data infrastructure and biotech continue to reshape the global economy, access to the companies driving this transformation has become an increasingly important consideration for long-term portfolios.”

Rudd added: “We look forward to introducing additional solutions that support our clients’ long-term investment objectives.”

Sungji An, head of APAC client solutions at Hamilton Lane, said the partnership is “an important step in expanding access to Hamilton Lane’s institutional-quality private markets solutions for eligible professional investors in Hong Kong through a streamlined platform”.

“We have seen interest from these investors in accessing diversified private markets opportunities and are happy to be partnering with Chubb Wealth to deliver this offering,” he said.