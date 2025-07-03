More news, events videos & features on our sister title International Adviser.
Share this article
Andreas Krebs joins J. Stern from Mandarine Gestion.
Emma Watkins will join Canada Life as UK CEO in September.
The Paris opening adds to operations in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan and Zurich.
Sign up to our Newsletter
Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights and market intelligence
Latest Stories
Sign up to our newsletter
Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights and market intelligence.