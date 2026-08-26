Candriam is relaunching its Bonds Total Return fund as an alternative strategy, shifting its bias away from traditional fixed income markets.

Subject to shareholders’ approval the fund will be renamed as the Candriam Bonds Global Alpha fund. It will be repositioned as a more flexible alternative global macro fixed income strategy, combining active directional long and short positions across global interest-rate and sovereign credit markets, and will also use relative value strategies.

The investment team responsible for the actively managed fund remains unchanged.

Nicolas Jullien, global head of fixed income and head of high yield and credit arbitrage at Candriam, said: “Today's fixed income markets present a broader opportunity set, driven by greater interest rate dispersion, divergent monetary policies and valuation differences across regions and sectors.

“In this environment, investors need strategies that can adapt quickly to changing market conditions and capture opportunities on both sides of the market. Candriam Bonds Global Alpha strategy is designed to do just that. Its global macro approach combines directional long and short positions allowing the team to express both positive and negative convictions across global fixed income markets. This gives us the flexibility to draw on multiple sources of return, with limited dependence on traditional fixed income beta and within a disciplined risk framework.”

The Candriam Bonds Global Alpha Fund is registered for distribution in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.