Canada Life International has retained its top rating from financial strength ratings provider AKG.

The ‘A’ (Superior) rating – AKG’s highest possible financial strength rating – has been awarded to Canada Life for a third consecutive year and applies to Canada Life International, CLI Institutional and Canada Life International Assurance (Ireland) DAC. Each business has also retained five stars across all AKG Supporting Ratings.

Sean Christian, managing director, wealth division and COO at Canada Life International, said AKG’s assessment provides additional reassurance that a provider can support clients over the longer term.

“We are pleased that Canada Life International has retained AKG’s highest possible Financial Strength rating of A, Superior, for a third consecutive year,” Christian said.

“This recognition reflects our financial resilience and long-term commitment to clients and their advisers.”