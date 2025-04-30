Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management based in the UK and Crown Dependencies has introduced refreshed branding, anchored by a new logo, colour palette and modernised visual elements.

In a statement today (30 April), it said the logo (see below), which previously read as ‘Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’ has been streamlined to simply ‘Canaccord Wealth’ and set in a proprietary, modern typeface.

A top ten UK integrated wealth manager by assets under management, Canaccord Wealth has grown significantly over the past decade.

The business is differentiated by a strong UK presence and international capabilities combined with an unwavering commitment to always go above and beyond for its clients.

The refreshed branding captures this distinctive market position and will be carried across client touchpoints, including a new website experience at www.canaccord-wealth.com. The website features a modern and intuitive interface with improved functionality, ensuring that visitors can easily access the information and services they need.

Chief marketing officer, Jane Parry said: “Our clients are central to everything we do, and our refreshed branding aligns with their expectations and better reflects our unique market position.”

There are no changes to Canaccord Wealth’s business strategy, and it remains an important part of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, the statement continued, with clients and employees of Canaccord Wealth continuing to benefit from access to the resources and expertise from across the organisation.

CEO, David Esfandi said: “It is our vision to be the best integrated wealth manager by performance and service and I am proud of the remarkable progress we have made to date. Our brand unifies our people and capabilities, while reflecting the distinguished experience that we strive to deliver for every client.”