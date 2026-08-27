The Canaccord Genuity Opportunity fund has seen its assets under management hit US$1bn as it marks its 25th anniversary.

The Dublin-domiciled multi-asset fund was launched in 2001 under Collins Stewart, which was then acquired and rebranded under Canaccord Genuity, and subsequently restructured as an Irish-domiciled vehicle in 2008.

Manager Mark Piper, investment director at Canaccord Wealth, has run the fund since its inception.

As well as playing an integral role in formulating the portfolio’s fund selection process, including charing the fund selection committee for over a decade, Piper is a frequent contributor to the asset allocation committee, helping formulate key investment decisions for clients' portfolios.

The fund’s objective is to generate capital growth by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of shares, collective investment schemes and high-quality fixed interest instruments.

Over three years, the Canaccord Genuity Opportunity fund has returned 43.2% against the 40.5% average of FE fundinfo’s FO Mixed Asset - Aggressive sector.