Investment firm Bullseye Financial has entered administration after agreeing to stop carrying out regulated activities earlier this year.

The FCA-authorised firm previously provided execution-only dealing and managed investment portfolios for professional investors but essentially closed its business in March 2026.

Robert Young of Azets Holdings and Matthew Haw of RSM UK Restructuring Advisory were appointed as joint administrators and are responsible for managing the affairs of the firm during the administration process.

The FCA has said customers of Bullseye Financial should contact the joint administrators and remain cognisant of fraudsters impersonating providers and administrators.

“Fraudsters sometimes claim to be from legitimate firms authorised by us, or (in the case of administration) their appointed administrator,” the regulator said.

“Be wary of fraudsters pretending to be from Bullseye Financial or the joint administrators and asking you to pay money to get your money back.”