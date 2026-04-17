Andrea Montague, chief executive of Brooks Macdonald, has joined the board of the Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association (PIMFA), the industry body announced today.

Montague has been CEO of Brooks Macdonald since October 2024, having joined in August 2023 as chief financial officer. Joining PIMFA’s board of directors means she will help oversee the approach taken by the organisation in relation to its advocacy and external relations.

Montague has also worked in various senior roles at Aviva, Royal London and Standard Life, as well as working as a chartered accountant for PWC.

Liz Field, Chief Executive of PIMFA, commented: “I am delighted that Andrea Montague has agreed to join the PIMFA Board bringing both a wealth of experience and knowledge across the UK long-term savings and asset management sector. The PIMFA Chair and the current board members look forward to working with her.”

Montague added: “After being a member and working in the long-term saving and wealth management sector for all of my career, I was pleased to be asked to join the PIMFA Board. I look forward to representing the views of the sector and working with the Chair and fellow Board members.”