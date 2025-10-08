Independent private bank Bordier & Cie has opened a Swiss office in Lausanne to further cement its commitments to clients in the Lake Geneva region.

Bordier has hired Cyril Saulnier from Banque Cantonale Vaudoise to head up the Lausanne office, supported by Daniel Moret who joins from Vontobel. Together they will manage a 12-strong team of wealth managers.

Grégoire Bordier, senior managing partner at Bordier, said the new office will strengthen its roots in the Lake Geneva region and meet the “rigorous expectations” of the firm’s local clients.

Saulnier added: “Our independence and the personal liability of our partners are hallmarks of our commitment to protecting and growing assets over the long term, while ensuring that our advice remains entirely free from conflicts of interest or bias.

“At Bordier, there’s no such thing as a ‘small client’. In an industry moving increasingly towards standardisation, we believe every client’s wealth deserves meticulous attention and solutions tailored to their objectives, whether we are structuring an initial investment portfolio or securing a family estate across several generations.”

Moret said: “The priority will be serving clients residing in the region with our expertise, combining proximity with independence to deliver bespoke wealth solutions that meet the highest standards.

“Our goal in Lausanne is simple: bringing personalised service back to the core of banking relationships.”