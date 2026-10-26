Blevins Franks has partnered with OneLife to provide its clients with access to a range of the Luxembourg insurer’s financial solutions.

The cross-border personal finance specialist said the strategic partnership will support clients with their international wealth planning by providing tailored solutions delivered digitally.

The deal follows the recent launch of Blevins Franks European Client Solutions (ECS), aimed at ensuring EU-based clients with UK-based advisers continue to receive appropriate advice.

Heather Appleton (pictured), head of proposition and strategic partnerships at Blevins Franks, said: “Crucially, the choice of partner for Blevins Franks came down to OneLife’s digital client onboarding capability.

“Central to this service is embracing digital solutions which enhance the client experience.”