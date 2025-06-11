Blacktower Financial Management Group has launched Blacktowerconnect.com - a website dedicated to residency- and citizenship-by-investment (RCBI) solutions.

The new service provides high-net-worth individuals with access to a curated range of global investment migration options, including second passports, European residency visas, and Caribbean citizenship programmes, through a professionally guided process backed by over 40 years of Blacktower’s cross-border financial expertise.

John Westwood, Group Chairman of the Blacktower Group, said: "At a time when global mobility and financial security are more important than ever, Blacktowerconnect.com enables clients and our partners to explore legitimate visa and passport investment options through a professionally guided process routes. This launch reflects our commitment to evolving with our clients’ needs and expanding the range of international solutions we offer."

"We’re excited to offer this service to both clients and our valued partners. Blacktowerconnect.com is about opportunities, and helping people take greater control of their global future."

Blacktowerconnect.com is designed to help clients and professional introducers navigate the increasingly complex world of investment migration. Whether individuals are seeking a second passport for travel freedom, tax planning, or family relocation, the service connects them with vetted investment options across Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond.

With personalised support and access to regulated professionals, clients receive tailored advice throughout the entire process. Countries currently covered include Portugal, Greece, Malta, St. Kitts & Nevis, Grenada, Antigua & Barbuda, and others offering robust residency or citizenship pathways through investment.