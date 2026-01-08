Blacktower Financial Management has appointed Beacon Global Wealth CEO David Vacani as associate director in the firm’s Portugal office to support the growing community of affluent retirees, entrepreneurs, and families in the Algarve.

Reporting to Blacktower's head Portugal Manuela Robinson, Vacani will head up an expanded offering for ultra-high-net-worth and internationally mobile clients, supporting the division’s continued development across the region.

Vacani will work alongside Robinson to develop solutions for high-value clients who require advice that reflects both their lifestyle and their regulatory jurisdiction.

The augmented division will focus on tailored wealth planning, estate structuring, pension and investment coordination, and locally based client support delivered from Blacktower’s Algarve offices.

Vacani previously served as chairman of the Federation of European Independent Financial Advisers.

John Westwood, group chairman, Blacktower Financial Management, said: “The Algarve has been at the heart of Blacktower’s story for decades. It is not only one of Europe’s most desirable destinations, but also a region where expatriates expect the very highest standards of care and compliance.

“Expanding our offering here, and welcoming David Vacani to work alongside Manuela Robinson, underlines our long-term commitment to the community that helped shape our global success. The Algarve remains a cornerstone of our next chapter.”

Vacani added: “I am delighted to join a firm with such a strong heritage and presence in the Algarve. Blacktower has always understood that international clients need more than generic planning – they need people who live in the same towns, face the same challenges, and are supported by robust regulatory foundations.”