We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week

Polar Capital

Polar Capital has nabbed BNP Paribas Asset Management’s James Dowey as senior investment specialist – technology.

Dowey has held various roles over the past 20 years including chief economist, chief investment officer and fund manager. At Polar Capital he will work alongside co-heads of the technology investment team Nick Evans and Ben Rogoff, supporting client engagement and the continued development of our technology and AI business.

Evans and Rogoff said: “With over £25bn in assets under management, our technology business has grown significantly, both in scale and in the breadth of its client base. As enterprise AI adoption continues to develop, we see significant opportunities ahead.

“James's experience of working with sophisticated investors will be invaluable in helping us maintain the high standards of client service they expect, while supporting the continued growth of our technology and AI business.”

Dowey added: “I am delighted to be joining Polar Capital. The team has an established reputation and considerable depth of expertise in technology investing. I look forward to working alongside such an experienced group of investors and sharing our insights and expertise with clients.”

Armstrong Watson

Armstrong Watson has promoted Justin Rourke to partner and head of financial planning.

Rourke has also been named managing director of Armstrong Watson Financial Planning, which has recently invested significantly in expanding its team.

Rourke, who became head of advice in 2023, will now assume overall responsibility for leading the firm's financial planning business and overseeing its continued growth and development.

He will lead Armstrong Watson's 74-strong financial planning team, with 31 advisers across the North of England and Scotland, and work closely with colleagues in accountancy, tax and specialist advisory services.

Rourke said: "It is a privilege to lead such an exciting and talented financial planning team. As clients are facing unprecedented legislative change, there has never been a more important time to deliver high-quality face-to-face financial planning advice to local people and business owners.”

Paul Dickson, CEO and managing partner of Armstrong Watson, added: "Over recent years, and particularly during the last 18 months, Justin has taken on increasing responsibility across the business and has played a key role in shaping the future of Armstrong Watson Financial Planning.

"This is an exciting moment for our Financial Planning business. Looking ahead, I believe we have a tremendous opportunity. We have fantastic people, great clients, a strong proposition and clear ambition.”

True Potential

True Potential has appointed Ben Pashley to the newly created role of chief AI officer as the firm continues to invest significantly in technology.

Based in Newcastle, Pashley will report to True Potential CEO Gerry Mallon and will help drive True Potential’s AI governance and ensure AI initiatives are embedded across the organisation.

Pashley was previously chief AI officer at Evelyn Partners, where he led the enterprise AI strategy, and has 25 years of technology and AI experience across financial services.

Mallon said: “We see AI as a tool to empower and support advisers. AI can help them do more, to a high quality and with more clients, crucially starting to close the advice gap – a core mission for us as a business.

“Looking ahead, advisers will continue to hold the client relationship and accountability, whilst AI can prepare insight, personalise engagement and accelerate delivery. We are well-positioned for the future, providing high-quality advice, amplified by superior technology. Ben has the right experience to help us realise the full potential of AI across the business.”

Chubb Life

Chubb Life has hired Manulife’s Ivan Chan as president of Chubb Life Hong Kong.

Reporting to Bryce Johns, president of Chubb Life and senior vice president of Chubb Group, Chan will assume executive operating responsibility for Chubb’s life insurance business in Hong Kong.

At Manulife Chan was most recently chief distribution officer, Hong Kong and Macau, and previously, held senior roles across agency operations, partnership distribution, and business development.

Johns said: “Ivan joins Chubb Life at a pivotal moment as we build out our Wealth Planner franchise, and expand our offering with the distinctive Chubb Wealth platform and innovative Chubb Life Bermuda product suite.

“His appointment reflects our bold ambitions in the high-net-worth segment and strengthens our position as a trusted partner for clients seeking comprehensive insurance and investment solutions.”