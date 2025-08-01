Financial services provider Apex Group has launched a digital infrastructure service to enable clients to transition into digital and on-blockchain finance.

Apex Digital 3.0 was created to “bridge traditional and on-blockchain finance markets at scale” the firm said.

Apex Group, which services over $3.5trn in assets, is also extending its stablecoin services to offer a range of capabilities to stablecoin issuers on a modular basis, from manufacturing or minting, issuance and distribution to ongoing proof of reserve.

This operating model will also be used to extend Apex Group’s service offering to the issuers of tokenised money market funds.

Peter Hughes, founder and CEO of Apex Group, said: “Apex Digital 3.0 is a true milestone for our business. Bringing forward investment management products in a format that will enable a new group of investors to have access to them will provide investors with a more diversified portfolio and better risk adjusted returns as well as more retirement security.

“We aim to enable institutional adoption of digital assets by ensuring that regulatory and compliance requirements are met across the globe and giving confidence to all investors that these new investment products bear a similar risk profile to traditional asset classes when structured institutionally."