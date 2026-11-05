Amundi has launched a tokenised share class of one of its flagship European equity index funds as it extends tokenisation beyond money market funds to index investing.

The Amundi Core STOXX Europe 600, promoted as a building block for portfolio allocation, is now available in a tokenised format.

Developed in collaboration with CACEIS, the solution uses CACEIS’s technology and infrastructure for the tokenisation of fund units. The new share class, which has been issued on the public Ethereum blockchain, remains fully integrated into the fund’s existing operating model.

Amundi said tokenised fund shares will create new opportunities for digital distribution and applications across asset classes as market infrastructure and regulatory frameworks continue to develop, adding that by extending tokenisation to index funds, the firm is helping to lay the foundations to bridge traditional finance and digital finance.