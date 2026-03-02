UK-based pension trustee and administration specialist Alltrust has launched a SIPP for high-net-worth individuals, experienced investors and the wealth managers who advise them.

The Sophisticated Investor SIPP offers greater flexibility and enhanced control for clients than a mainstream SIPP, with wider investment choices including private markets, commercial property and bespoke investment structures, subject to Alltrust’s due diligence and approval process.

Members can invest across a broad permitted list, from listed equities and funds through to commercial property, AIM securities, gold bullion, REITs and secured lending. Pension svers identified as knowledgeable Investors will also have access to hedge funds, contracts for difference, property syndicates and unquoted UK equities.

The product also features a syndicate capability, enabling multiple Sophisticated Investor SIPPs to co-invest in shared assets – typically commercial property – that would be difficult to access individually.

The minimum initial fund of £100,000 can be funded through contributions and/or transfers with no requirement for regular ongoing contributions. Establishing the SIPP online with a regulated adviser costs £99, with an annual administration fee of £1,000. Non-standard investments are subject to a clearly defined fee schedule.

James Floyd, managing director of Alltrust, said advisers are calling for a purpose-built extension of what already works for their clients, rather than a need a different kind of pension.

“These are experienced investors who understand markets, who are active in private business and who want to use their pension as a strategic vehicle. They expect access to the same asset classes they invest in outside their pension, and they want a provider that knows how to hold and administer those assets properly.

“The Sophisticated Investor SIPP gives them that depth and breadth, combining genuine investment freedom with robust governance, transparent fees and the tax efficiency that makes SIPPs such powerful vehicles for long-term wealth building and intergenerational planning.”