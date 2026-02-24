AllianceBernstein rolls out UAE onshore feeder funds through Allfunds

AllianceBernstein (AB) has partnered with Allfunds to launch two UAE onshore feeder funds to provide access to its American Income and Low Volatility Equity strategies.

The two funds will be available to local investors through a UAE‑domiciled structure designed to meet local regulatory requirements as AB strengthens its commitment to the UAE and the wider region.

The $24bn AB American Income strategy invests across global fixed income markets, including government and corporate bonds, using a research-driven approach, while the $7.8bn AB Low Volatility Equity strategy provides global equity exposure with an emphasis on companies with low volatility equity characteristics, using a bottom-up approach to identify stable businesses.

AB is aiming to reach a wider base of regional investors and institutions through Allfunds’ network to make new products easily accessible.

Honor Solomon, CEO of EMEA at AllianceBernstein, said: “We are excited to bring these feeder funds to the UAE market in partnership with Allfunds.

“This launch underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in the region and providing investors with high‑quality, globally diversified investment options.”

Yunus Selant, senior executive officer at Allfunds, added: “Our collaboration with AllianceBernstein reflects our shared vision of making global investment strategies more accessible to regional investors.

“By combining AB’s investment expertise with the Allfunds’ platform capabilities, we are creating a seamless experience for clients in the UAE.”