AJ Bell reshuffles leadership team as Musson becomes chief product officer

AJ Bell has reshuffled its senior leadership team overseeing its advised and direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses, amid a push to invest more in products across both channels.

Charlie Musson (pictured) will step into the newly created role of chief product officer from 1 May, where he will oversee the growth of AJ Bell’s platform proposition across both advised and D2C markets.

Musson is currently managing director of the firm’s D2C platform business and has worked at AJ Bell for over a decade. He has over 25 years’ experience in the platform market, including 10 years at wealth manager Quilter.

It comes as advised platform head Billy Mackay is set to retire from his role in May and move into an executive consultant role. MacKay has been managing director of AJ Bell’s advised platform business since 2021 and has been with AJ Bell since 2008.

Mark Rendle will replace Mackay on the advised business, while Shaun Yates will replace Musson as managing director of the D2C platform business. Rendle is currently product director while Yates is strategy director.

CEO Michael Summersgill said: "These changes will ensure we remain focused on the unique needs of advisers and retail customers as we invest more in our product offering in both channels."