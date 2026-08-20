Aberdeen Investments sells aventron Norway stake to SEB Nordic Energy

Aberdeen Investments has sold its entire stake in Norwegian renewable energy platform aventron Norway to SEB Nordic Energy through Locus Energy, delivering a positive return for investors in its SL Capital Infrastructure I fund.

The sale, made through Aberdeen’s SL Capital Infrastructure I (SLCI I) fund, marks the fund’s fourth realisation this year. Aberdeen said the transaction delivered a positive outcome for investors despite a challenging backdrop for renewable energy assets, particularly in Norway.

SLCI I first entered the Norwegian hydropower market in 2015 through the acquisition of Nordic Power, which owned and operated 15 hydropower plants, mainly in northern Norway.

Nordic Power merged with aventron Norway in 2021, creating a renewable energy platform comprising 44 generation assets. The combination added wind power to the portfolio and expanded its geographic reach across all five of Norway’s power price regions.

Graeme Dunbar, senior investment director for economic infrastructure at Aberdeen Investments, said the investment had been transformed into a “larger, more diversified and more resilient renewable energy platform” over the ownership period.

He added: “The successful realisation of our investment demonstrates the benefits of active asset management and long-term stewardship and has delivered a positive outcome for SLCI I investors despite a challenging market environment.”

The transaction represents Aberdeen’s Economic Infrastructure team’s fifth realisation in 2026 and the fourth from SLCI I.