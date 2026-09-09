In this Q&A ahead of tomorrow's (Thursday September 10, 2026) event we speak with Lorenzo La Posta, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Momentum.

II: Tell us about your career to date and role at Momentum

LLP: I joined Momentum’s investment team in 2018 as an Investment Analyst, initially focusing on asset class research and manager selection. Over time, I moved into portfolio management and today I co-lead our global equity funds as well as the Harmony Portfolios multi-asset range.

A big part of my role now is quantitative research, asset allocation and portfolio construction — essentially trying to turn a lot of data, research and competing ideas into portfolios that make sense. Before Momentum, I worked at Julius Baer as a quantitative investment strategist within the CIO office. I’m also a CFA Charterholder and hold an MSc in Financial Engineering from EPFL in Lausanne.

II: Why is Mexico and LatAm generally so important to Momentum?

LLP: We’ve been active in Latin America for more than a decade now, and it has become a very important part of Momentum’s story. Over that time, we’ve built some fantastic long-term relationships and partnerships, met plenty of memorable characters along the way, and developed a real commitment to serving our clients in the region. Today, LatAm is also one of our key areas of growth.

And, if I’m allowed a slightly less investment-related reason, it’s a wonderful part of the world to visit. Good people, good food, good weather — there are certainly tougher business trips.

II: What makes Momentum stand out from its competition?

LLP: One of our strengths is that we’re very clear about what we’re good at — and equally clear about what other people may be better at. Rather than trying to do everything ourselves, we focus on finding and combining best-in-class investment managers, constructing portfolios around clear long-term objectives, and researching asset classes and investment strategies in depth.

We’re also comfortable being different from the crowd. We don’t believe investing is about chasing whatever has worked most recently. We’re patient, long-term investors, but we’re also willing to take risks when we believe those risks are well rewarded. Ultimately, everything comes back to building portfolios that we believe give our clients the best chance of achieving their objectives.

II: What will you be speaking to our delegates about at this Thursday’s event?

LLP: I’ll be talking about the Momentum GF Global Equity Fund, our flagship multi-manager global equity strategy. The idea behind the fund is quite simple: bring together some of the best equity managers from around the world and combine their different strengths into one diversified and flexible portfolio. Our job is not simply to find great managers and leave them there forever.

We actively manage the mix — increasing or reducing exposure to different styles and strategies as opportunities change, while keeping a close eye on the risks we’re taking. The objective is to deliver strong returns over a full business cycle by accessing great investment minds, staying flexible and taking advantage of opportunities when they appear.

II: What do you do for fun outside of work?

LLP: I live in the mountains with my lovely wife, our wonderful one-year-old son and a very energetic sheepdog, so life outside work is fairly busy. I’ve discovered that a 10-kilo toddler is a surprisingly effective substitute for a gym membership, and chasing a sheepdog around the mountains takes care of the cardio. And if that wasn’t enough, my wife and I also have a house renovation project underway — so at this stage I’m not entirely sure I need any additional hobbies.