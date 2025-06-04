Insurer Zurich and Further Group are together offering a new employee benefit called Critical Care for those needing treatment for serious illnesses, including cancer, heart or neurological conditions.

It also covers organ transplants and specialist treatment abroad at leading hospitals, and can be added to any Zurich International Group Life or Group Income Protection policy, allowing employers to meet the changing needs of their workforce.

Andrew Wood (pictured right), Head of Distribution & CRM, Zurich International Corporate Solutions, said: "Critical Care has been carefully designed to offer quicker access to diagnoses and treatment, which in turn increases the chances of positive outcomes, leading to a better quality of life. Over the past decade UK NHS figures show that serious illnesses have surged with heart disease increasing by 50% and around half of the population facing a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Similar trends are being seen in the other regions and countries where Critical Care will be available. This is driving a need for employers to provide even better protection benefits for their current and future employees. Critical Care empowers employees by offering a comprehensive suite of services for those diagnosed with serious illnesses, ensuring swift access to the best available treatments for their needs."

Nigel Simpson (pictured left), Head of International Markets, Zurich International, said: "Critical Care marks a significant advancement in employee group protection benefits. As a solution which meets the modern-day needs of employers who want to go the extra mile to support employees on their wellbeing journey, we also see it as a unique offering which sets Zurich apart in the employee benefits market. We are immensely proud of this new benefit and to offer it in partnership with Further Group, which is a leading business in this field."

According to Zurich, Critical Care provides a workforce with more choice and control over their healthcare decisions. It gives fast access to leading medical experts for initial consultations, second medical opinions and treatment options that might not be available where the employee lives. In a scenario where an employee has been diagnosed with advanced stage cancer and fast access to the best possible treatment is vital, Critical Care gives them the option to choose the latest cancer medicines and clinical trials.

Customers will have flexibility when it comes to using any of the services Critical Care offers. They can choose which services to use and when, with the option to combine them with public or private healthcare, offering them greater control over their healthcare decisions. In addition, customers who access the service will be guided through the entire process by a dedicated, clinically trained case manager.

Critical Care has been made possible by Zurich’s partnership with Further Group which specializes in the design and development of health insurance products and services. It operates in over 30 countries and has over 3.5 million customers worldwide.

Frank Ahedo, CEO of Further, said: "At Further, we are incredibly proud to collaborate with Zurich to offer 'Critical Care'. This innovative benefit provides employees with comprehensive support and access to cutting-edge treatments globally during critical health moments. Our expertise in specialist health solutions, combined with Zurich's strength, means we can provide peace of mind and vital options to individuals when they need it most."