WisdomTree has elevated two senior executives into newly created leadership roles for European distribution and research.

Adrià Beso has been promoted to head of distribution, Europe. In his new role, he will provide strategic leadership for sales and marketing, fostering a unified approach that enhances collaboration, operational efficiency, and market growth.

Beso has been with WisdomTree for over 10 years, during which he has made significant contributions to the business, including developing WisdomTree’s retail channel, managing top-tier clients across Europe and leading senior salespeople.

He has also played a key role in enhancing WisdomTree’s marketing efforts in the region, strengthening brand visibility and investor engagement.

Beso will continue to report to Alexis Marinof, executive VP and head of Europe, who previously oversaw WisdomTree’s distribution efforts.

Pierre Debru has been promoted to head of research, Europe, to spearhead WisdomTree’s European research initiatives by developing in-depth market analysis and investment insights.

He will work closely with sales and marketing teams to equip them with high-quality, data-driven research, ensuring clients can access timely and relevant market and product insights to support informed decision-making to optimise their portfolios.

Since joining WisdomTree in 2019, Debru has played a pivotal role in the success of WisdomTree’s UCITS ETF platform, helping it to grow beyond $6bn in AUM. He has excelled in building strong client relationships, driving actionable research for clients across multiple asset classes, spearheading the development of WisdomTree’s expanding model portfolio capabilities and contributing to the development of new investment strategies.

He will report to Alexis Marinof and Chris Gannatti, global head of research.

WisdomTree manages $115bn globally across its differentiated suite of ETFs and ETPs, spanning a diverse range of asset classes including equities, commodities, cryptocurrencies and more.

Alexis Marinof, head of Europe, WisdomTree, added: "As WisdomTree embarks on an exciting growth phase in Europe, Adrià’s leadership across Distribution and Pierre’s leadership across Research will be key drivers in taking us to the next level.

"These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional client service. Their clear vision and work ethic will foster better alignment, more efficient collaboration, and enhanced decision-making, positioning us for greater success in the future. I look forward to the positive impact this expansion will bring to our business and our clients."