WisdomTree, today (29 January) unveiled a fee reduction for the WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin ETP (BTCW).

The new management expense ratio of 0.25%, effective from 3 February 2025, aligns with WisdomTree’s US-listed spot bitcoin ETF fee and represents one of the lowest fee levels amongst bitcoin ETPs in Europe.

The $1.1bn WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin ETP, one of the largest in Europe, has over five years of track record and is listed on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse, Xetra, the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX), and Euronext in Paris and Amsterdam. In 2024, it led the European bitcoin ETP market, attracting $232m in net new flows.

WisdomTree also emerged as the overall leader in European crypto ETP flows in 2024, bringing in $520 million of net new flows across its $1.7bn range of crypto ETPs.

These crypto ETPs allow investors to access cryptocurrencies without the need to hold them directly, store private access keys or interact with the blockchain or digital currency infrastructure in any way. Investors also receive access to institutional-grade storage solutions without needing to set it up with a custodian or maintain a digital wallet themselves.

In 2019, WisdomTree became the first established ETP issuer to provide European investors with institutional-grade physically backed cryptocurrency exposure, with the launch of the WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin ETP.

WisdomTree’s European bitcoin ETP is passported for sale in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.