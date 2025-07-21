The 26th Annual Investment International Awards 2025 is set to be open for entries from Wednesday July 21, 2025, at 5pm (UK time) and will be open for six weeks from that date.

The II Awards is the longest-running and among the most sought-after of awards for UK and international wealth management and the cross-border financial services and advice industry.

And this year entry is set to be simplified to make it easier for companies and individuals to enter. II Publisher Gary Robinson, said: "We are extremely proud that the II Awards continues to be seen as the Oscars of the industry and this year we are to continue with our Global TV Premiere of the ceremony so that the world can all watch the ceremony at the same time.

"These awards are not only decided by our judging panel but some awards are also decided by our readers and subscribers with the judges vote decisions and the reader vote decisions being equally split 50/50. We have been working behind the scenes to make the awards easier to enter and also easier to vote upon. We have also added new filters to ensure that anyone voting cannot vote for their own firms or vote multiple times to ensure fairness.

For the adviser segment of these awards once again Investment International is extremely grateful for the continued support of our sponsors IFGL/RL360, Utmost, Hansard and Finance Isle of Man.

Full details of how to enter, when entries open on Wednesday July 23, 2025 will appear on the II events page, our home page and will be published in both II and IA news segments and news bulletins.

Click on the video link below to view last year's II Awards 2024 screening.

Sponsors of this year's event include Hansard who once again sponsor the Excellence In Client Service Awards (Advisers), IFGL who sponsor the Best Emerging Talent (Advisers)category. Finance Isle of Man sponsor both the Best Employee Benefits Solutions Award and the Excellence in Innovation in Financial Centres Awards. Utmost are sponsors of the Excellence in Advisory Best Practice Awards.