A cybercrime gang that used social media to dupe its victims has been arrested in Dubai.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Fraud Centre at the Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation following an investigation.

The operation was launched following reports from victims who had been contacted by the gang. The suspects falsely claimed to represent reputable electronic investment and trading platforms to gain the trust of their targets and promote seemingly lucrative hoax investment schemes.

Funds transferred to the gang were siphoned off to bank accounts outside the UAE. Legal measures have been taken to refer the perpetrators to the competent judicial authorities.