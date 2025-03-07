Ahead of International Women's Day tomorrow (8 March), Veredas Zarco (pictured), a wealth management adviser at MAPFRE Inversión, highlights not only the trend within the industry of an increasing number of women stepping into leadership roles in the finance sector, but also that women are dedicating more time and energy to wealth planning than ever before.

Tell us a bit about your expertise and your day-to-day role at MAPFRE

As a financial advisor at MAPFRE, my role encompasses a wide range of responsibilities aimed at providing comprehensive service to our customers. I specialize in addressing their investment needs, offering tailored advice, and efficiently managing their portfolios. My primary objective is to help customers achieve their financial goals through strategic planning and informed decision-making.

My day-to-day involves a wide range of tasks, from meeting with customers to understand their goals and design customized investment strategies, to monitoring portfolio performance and implementing necessary adjustments. I also make it a priority to keep up with market trends and regulatory changes, as well as to participate in ongoing professional development programs. The constant customer interaction and the pursuit of effective solutions are what make my work both rewarding and fulfilling.

Do you believe women are gaining ground and playing an increasingly significant role in financial advising?

While women are steadily assuming more prominent roles in the sector, there is still some way to go before we achieve parity with male representation. It’s a gradual process, one in which we are breaking down barriers, challenging prejudices, and dismantling gender stereotypes. More women are stepping into leadership and advisory positions in the industry. The growing visibility and success of women in key roles is serving as a source of inspiration and motivation for others of us who aim to follow in their footsteps.

That said, as a woman working in the investment world, I feel there is still much to be done to reach full gender equality in the sector. It’s essential that companies implement diversity and gender-inclusive policies, fast-tracking a shift towards a situation in which both men and women have equal opportunities to thrive and excel in the finance sector.

Do you think women can offer a different and complementary perspective to this business?

Absolutely, women bring a unique and complementary perspective to the world of financial advice. Thanks to our diverse experiences and viewpoints, women can approach challenges from different angles, enriching decision-making and driving innovation in the sector. Gender diversity on the teams also fosters a more inclusive and collaborative environment, resulting in better results for both customers and the company.

The presence of women can also increase empathy and communication with customers—crucial elements in financial advising. By understanding the varied needs and concerns of our customer base, female financial advisors can offer more tailored and effective solutions.

Finance isn’t just about numbers; it’s about emotions as well. We can’t overlook the insights gained from behavioural finance studies. This ability to build trust and cultivate strong relationships with customers is a critical asset for any company in the finance sector.

Given your close relationship with customers, do you think there has been a growing interest among women in financial planning and managing their savings in recent years?

Recently, we’ve noticed that women are increasingly dedicating more time and energy to wealth planning. This trend reflects their greater inclusion in the professional world and rising financial independence.

However, despite the growing interest among women, men still represent the majority of customers in the sector, often taking the lead in family financial matters. That’s why it’s essential to continue working to break down these barriers and encourage greater equity in wealth management. As women gain more financial and professional independence, tackling these challenges will not only enhance their financial well-being but also boost their self-confidence. Ultimately, this will contribute to a more equitable and prosperous society as a whole.

In context of the sector’s transformation, do you believe that service will take precedence over the product, and as a result, the role of the financial advisor will become even more important?

In the world of today, where the finance sector is rapidly evolving, the role of the expert financial advisor is more valuable than ever. We focus on building relationships grounded in trust, always prioritizing the individual needs of our customers. This approach provides them with the security and peace of mind to confidently delegate the management of their savings. Our personalized, in-depth advisory service ensures that each customer feels truly valued and understood, helping us stand out in an environment where technology, online services, and financial products may seem impersonal.

Our role goes beyond simply selling financial products—we are here to guide our customers toward financial security and prosperity. At MAPFRE, we are deeply committed to customer service under the motto “We care about what matters to you.” For us, this commitment is reflected in every step of the process, from wealth management to fostering and strengthening the unique relationship with each of our customers.

How are you addressing the upcoming regulatory changes, such as the EU Retail Investment Strategy (RIS)?

Regulations in the finance sector have been increasingly stringent for some time, and at MAPFRE, we are fully adapting, just as we did with MIFID II. We have the resources to navigate this wave of regulation and are committed to ongoing training to ensure the highest quality in our services, strengthening the trust-based relationships we have with our customers.

We believe these regulatory changes will enhance the level of service, as they will encourage us to focus more on advisory services and discretionary portfolio management (DPM) rather than simply receipt and transmission of orders (RTO), leading to more personalized and efficient customer care.

How important are socially responsible investments to your customers?

Institutional and corporate customers have shown the most interest, while individuals are taking a more gradual approach. However, there is undoubtedly a growing awareness in this area. This shift towards socially responsible investments reflects a broader change in mindset, emphasizing ethics and sustainability within the finance sector.

While demand for sustainable investments is on the rise, it has not yet been fully reflected in terms of assets and flows, as the regulatory landscape has been complex, which has led to some hesitation in building ESG portfolios. As financial advisors, we are actively working to educate our customers on sustainability regulations and offer advice rooted in strong principles. At MAPFRE, social responsibility has been embedded in our values from the very beginning, and we remain committed to promoting investments that generate a positive impact on society and the environment.