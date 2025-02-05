Waystone today (5 February) said it has opened its first Paris office, hiring Amin Zeghlache to lead the Paris operation alongside Denis Harty, country head of Continental Europe.

As investors are increasingly seeking to diversify their core portfolios with liquid UCITS absolute return and alternative investment strategies, the Paris team will focus on delivering tailored investment solutions through Waystone’s UCITS platform.

This service will provide fund selectors, wealth managers and family offices with access to best-in-class international managers in a robust operational framework, the statement said.

The opening of this new office complements Waystone’s existing Continental European presence in Luxembourg, Switzerland and Germany.

This latest milestone in Waystone’s global expansion follows the recent opening of a new office in Mumbai to support fund governance, administration and compliance services provided to clients worldwide. Waystone has an extensive global presence with over 20 offices across Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Asia.

Sanjiv Sawhney, Waystone’s group CEO, said: “The move into Paris is yet another key milestone in our global growth journey. We look forward to delivering exceptional value to our new and existing clients across France and Continental Europe.”

Denis Harty (pictured), head of Continental Europe at Waystone, said: “For some time now, we’ve seen growing demand for our services among local asset managers and sponsors. With the opening of our Paris office, we can better serve our French client base, providing greater proximity to our Investment Solutions team and access to international managers.”