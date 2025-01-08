Waystone, a provider of specialist services to the global asset management industry, has appointed Nigel Pasea as country head of Middle East.

With over four decades of finance, governance, risk and compliance experience, he joined Waystone Group in 2021 as part of the acquisition of CCL Compliance. He has been spearheading the company’s compliance solutions business in the UAE, delivering significant growth.

Pervaiz Panjwani, chief product officer, said: “As asset managers look to expand in the Middle East, we’re looking to build a multidisciplinary and experienced team to service that growth. Nigel’s impressive track record and extensive local relationships ensure he is perfectly placed to lead that charge and I have no doubt he’ll deliver on the next phase of Waystone’s Middle Eastern growth journey.”

Nigel Pasea, country head of Middle East, said: “The growth we’ve witnessed in the Middle East in recent years is remarkable. I look forward to leading our talented and growing team to further strengthen our presence and build on Waystone’s success globally and in the region.”

Waystone further said it currently employs 45 people in the UAE, with plans to expand its operations in the Middle East in 2025.