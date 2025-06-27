The winners and highly-commended at II's sister title International Adviser’s Global Financial Services Awards 2025 have now been revealed.
In these special awards advisers and wealth managers around the world nominated their choices for all of the categories. Those shortlisted were given the opportunity to submit a statement of why they should win, which was sent to the International Adviser judging panel and the votes have been collected and the awards winners have now been announced.
The winners were revealed via this digital awards ceremony which was premiered here on IA. For the full list of winners and highly commended please see below.
Please contact: [email protected] for details of how to purchase all winners and highly commended packages including trophies
IA Global Financial Services Awards 2025 shortlisted, highly commended and winners:
Best Digital Proposition
Morningstar Wealth
RL360
Saxo Capital Markets SG
Highly Commended: RL360
Winner: Morningstar Wealth
International Fund Management Group of the Year – Large/Small/Boutique
Canaccord Wealth
Blackrock
Dimensional
Fidelity
GAM
Marlborough
Oakglen Wealth
Pacific Asset Management
Vanguard
Small/Boutique:
Highly Commended: Canaccord Wealth
Winner: Marlborough
Large:
Highly Commended:Fidelity
Winner: Blackrock
International Platform of the Year
Ardan International
Capital International Group
Dominion Capital Strategies
Novia Global
Morningstar Wealth
OMNIUM Investment Platform
Transact
Highly Commended: Ardan International
Winner: Novia Global
International Private Bank of the Year
Coutts
DBS
Nedbank Private Wealth
Nordea
Standard Bank
Santander Private Banking
UBS Private Bank
Highly Commended: Nedbank Private Wealth
Winner: Standard Bank
International Bank of the Year
Emirates NBD
Standard Bank
HSBC Expat
Highly Commended: HSBC Expat
Winner: Standard Bank
Best Family Office
Absolute Capital Investment Services
Crestbridge
Stonehage Fleming
ZEDRA
Highly Commended: ZEDRA
Winner: Stonehage Fleming
International Law Firm of the Year
Carey Olsen
Lawrence Stevens
Mourant
Stephenson Harwood
Highly Commended: Mourant
Winner: Carey Olsen
International Private Health Insurer of the Year
William Russell
BUPA
April
Highly Commended: April
Winner: BUPA
Best International Protection Plan (Life)
Friends Provident International
Pan American Life Insurance Group
Transamerica Bermuda
Zurich International
Highly Commended: Zurich International
Winner: Friends Provident International
International Financial Centre of the Year
DIFC
Hong Kong
Guernsey
Jersey
Isle of Man
Highly Commended: Jersey
Winner: Isle of Man
International Accountancy Firm of the Year
BDO
Cornflower Accountants
KPMG International
RSM
Sanctuary (Dubai)
Highly Commended: BDO
Winner: KPMG International
Best ESG/Sustainability Fund
Alquity
Dimensional Fund Advisors
LGT Wealth Management
Rathbones
Highly Commended: Alquity
Winner: LGT Wealth Management
Best International Savings Plan
Hansard
Investors Trust
RL360
Utmost
Highly Commended: Investors Trust
Winner: Hansard
International Discretionary Fund Manager of the Year
Brooks Macdonald
Canaccord Wealth
Evelyn Partners
LGT Wealth Management
TAM Europe Asset Management
RBC Brewin Dolphin
Rathbones
Highly Commended: LGT Wealth Management
Winner: RBC Brewin Dolphin
International Life Group of the Year (UK)
Canada Life
Standard Life
Utmost
Highly Commended: Utmost
Winner: Canada Life
International Life Group of the Year (Non-UK)
Atlas Life
IFGL
Utmost
Highly Commended: Utmost
Winner: IFGL
International Trust and Estate Planning Firm of the Year
Canada Life
IFGL
The UAP Group/Alltrust
Highly Commended: Canada Life
Winner: The UAP Group/Alltrust
Best International Pension Provider
IFGL Pensions
Morningstar Wealth
Overseas Trust and Pension
The UAP Group
Highly Commended: The UAP Group
Winner: IFGL Pensions
Best International Portfolio Bond
Canada Life
Hansard
Investors Trust
RL360
Utmost
Highly Commended: Canada Life
Winner: Utmost
Excellence in Client Service shortlist
Canaccord Wealth
Hansard
Investors Trust
Nexus Global
RL360
Excellence in Client Service Winners:
UK: Canaccord Wealth
Europe: Nexus Global
Lat AM: Investors Trust
ROW: RL360
Asia: RL360
Africa: Canaccord Wealth
Middle East: Investors Trust
Excellence in Client Service Global Award
Highly Commended: Investors Trust
Overall Winner: RL360
The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Business Contribution (product and/or service providers)
Highly Commended: RL360
Winner: Novia Global
The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution (product and/or service provider employees)
Highly Commended: Michael Moss, LGT Wealth Management
Winner: Mark Sanderson, Morningstar Wealth
The International Adviser Award for Company of the Year:
Winner: Utmost