The winners and highly-commended at II's sister title International Adviser’s Global Financial Services Awards 2025 have now been revealed.

In these special awards advisers and wealth managers around the world nominated their choices for all of the categories. Those shortlisted were given the opportunity to submit a statement of why they should win, which was sent to the International Adviser judging panel and the votes have been collected and the awards winners have now been announced.

The winners were revealed via this digital awards ceremony which was premiered here on IA. For the full list of winners and highly commended please see below.

Please contact: [email protected] for details of how to purchase all winners and highly commended packages including trophies

IA Global Financial Services Awards 2025 shortlisted, highly commended and winners:

Best Digital Proposition

Morningstar Wealth

RL360

Saxo Capital Markets SG

Highly Commended: RL360

Winner: Morningstar Wealth

International Fund Management Group of the Year – Large/Small/Boutique

Canaccord Wealth

Blackrock

Dimensional

Fidelity

GAM

Marlborough

Oakglen Wealth

Pacific Asset Management

Vanguard

Small/Boutique:

Highly Commended: Canaccord Wealth

Winner: Marlborough

Large:

Highly Commended:Fidelity

Winner: Blackrock

International Platform of the Year

Ardan International

Capital International Group

Dominion Capital Strategies

Novia Global

Morningstar Wealth

OMNIUM Investment Platform

Transact

Highly Commended: Ardan International

Winner: Novia Global

International Private Bank of the Year

Coutts

DBS

Nedbank Private Wealth

Nordea

Standard Bank

Santander Private Banking

UBS Private Bank

Highly Commended: Nedbank Private Wealth

Winner: Standard Bank

International Bank of the Year

Emirates NBD

Standard Bank

HSBC Expat

Highly Commended: HSBC Expat

Winner: Standard Bank

Best Family Office

Absolute Capital Investment Services

Crestbridge

Stonehage Fleming

ZEDRA

Highly Commended: ZEDRA

Winner: Stonehage Fleming

International Law Firm of the Year

Carey Olsen

Lawrence Stevens

Mourant

Stephenson Harwood

Highly Commended: Mourant

Winner: Carey Olsen

International Private Health Insurer of the Year

William Russell

BUPA

April

Highly Commended: April

Winner: BUPA

Best International Protection Plan (Life)

Friends Provident International

Pan American Life Insurance Group

Transamerica Bermuda

Zurich International

Highly Commended: Zurich International

Winner: Friends Provident International

International Financial Centre of the Year

DIFC

Hong Kong

Guernsey

Jersey

Isle of Man

Highly Commended: Jersey

Winner: Isle of Man

International Accountancy Firm of the Year

BDO

Cornflower Accountants

KPMG International

RSM

Sanctuary (Dubai)

Highly Commended: BDO

Winner: KPMG International

Best ESG/Sustainability Fund

Alquity

Dimensional Fund Advisors

LGT Wealth Management

Rathbones

Highly Commended: Alquity

Winner: LGT Wealth Management

Best International Savings Plan

Hansard

Investors Trust

RL360

Utmost

Highly Commended: Investors Trust

Winner: Hansard

International Discretionary Fund Manager of the Year

Brooks Macdonald

Canaccord Wealth

Evelyn Partners

LGT Wealth Management

TAM Europe Asset Management

RBC Brewin Dolphin

Rathbones

Highly Commended: LGT Wealth Management

Winner: RBC Brewin Dolphin

International Life Group of the Year (UK)

Canada Life

Standard Life

Utmost

Highly Commended: Utmost

Winner: Canada Life

International Life Group of the Year (Non-UK)

Atlas Life

IFGL

Utmost

Highly Commended: Utmost

Winner: IFGL

International Trust and Estate Planning Firm of the Year

Canada Life

IFGL

The UAP Group/Alltrust

Highly Commended: Canada Life

Winner: The UAP Group/Alltrust

Best International Pension Provider

IFGL Pensions

Morningstar Wealth

Overseas Trust and Pension

The UAP Group

Highly Commended: The UAP Group

Winner: IFGL Pensions

Best International Portfolio Bond

Canada Life

Hansard

Investors Trust

RL360

Utmost

Highly Commended: Canada Life

Winner: Utmost

Excellence in Client Service shortlist

Canaccord Wealth

Hansard

Investors Trust

Nexus Global

RL360

Excellence in Client Service Winners:

UK: Canaccord Wealth

Europe: Nexus Global

Lat AM: Investors Trust

ROW: RL360

Asia: RL360

Africa: Canaccord Wealth

Middle East: Investors Trust

Excellence in Client Service Global Award

Highly Commended: Investors Trust

Overall Winner: RL360

The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Business Contribution (product and/or service providers)

Highly Commended: RL360

Winner: Novia Global

The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution (product and/or service provider employees)

Highly Commended: Michael Moss, LGT Wealth Management

Winner: Mark Sanderson, Morningstar Wealth

The International Adviser Award for Company of the Year:

Winner: Utmost