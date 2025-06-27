Private client specialist Brown Advisory has announced that it is in advanced conversations with London-based Marylebone Partners LLP to build an endowment-style offering for clients based outside of the US.

Marylebone Partners – which was co-founded by CIO Dan Higgins in 2013 – looks after families, charities, endowments, and trusts and is recognised for its ability to identify differentiated investment opportunities, sourced through its global ideas network.

Brown Advisory said in a statement that it hopes that the move builds on existing capabilities adding "hard-to-access" independently managed funds, co-investment opportunities and direct investments, enhancing the return potential of client portfolios.

The deal will clients of Marylebone Partners to benefit from Brown Advisory’s global resources, infrastructure and direct equity and fixed income strategies, the company said.

Majedie

Marylebone Partners’ team will remain responsible for the management of its client portfolios and is expected to continue as the investment manager of Majedie Investments PLC, an investment trust with a ‘liquid endowment’ strategy, the companies said in a statement earlier today.

Upon completion of the transaction – which is subject to regulatory approval – Marylebone Partners’ principals will convert their ownership interests into Brown Advisory’s equity.

Logie Fitzwilliams, Co-CEO of Brown Advisory, said: “We have long admired Marylebone Partners’ thoughtful approach and investment expertise. We are always looking to improve and build our service for clients, by offering a broader range of investment opportunities and strategies that meet their bespoke needs. I am thrilled to welcome them to Brown Advisory.”

Dan Higgins, Co-Founder, Partner, and Chief Investment Officer of Marylebone Partners, said:

“I have known and respected the team at Brown Advisory for more than a decade, and we will be proud to become part of their success story. The current environment presents some of the most compelling investment opportunities we have seen since founding the firm and, working within Brown Advisory, we will be able to take full advantage.

"Our clients’ portfolios will continue to be managed by the team they know, with our capabilities enhanced by greater investment resources, research and expertise. Brown Advisory’s partnership model, client-first culture and commitment to the highest level of service, align with Marylebone Partners values."

Brown Advisory is a global private and independent firm with more than 900 colleagues – each with an equity interest – serving private clients and institutions in over 49 countries from 20 offices globally and is responsible for approximately US$166bn in assets for private and institutional clients and charities as at end of May 2025.