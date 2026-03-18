Asset management and global real estate investment company Walton Global has launched a real assets private credit fund investing in US residential land for offshore investors.

U.S. Land Income & Growth is a hybrid strategy providing short- to mid-term financing to large national US homebuilders in positions that are secured by residential land, with the land title held as collateral, generating income from interest payments.

The fund also acquires pre-development residential land in US metropolitan areas characterised by population growth, housing undersupply, and sustained homebuilder demand.

The strategy is designed to take advantage of earlier opportunities in the housing value chain, where capital is secured by land rather than finished housing or consumer demand.

Launched to meet the continued overseas demand for U.S. land-backed strategies and aimed at resolving the housing supply imbalance across the country, the fund completed its first close in October 2025.

Tim Haywood, managing director, Middle East at Walton Global, said: “The fund is intended for institutional and high-net-worth investors seeking stable income and long-term growth through US real asset exposure.

The fund, which has been certified as Shariah-compliant by Masryef Advisory, is registered in the Cayman Islands and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. It is managed by U.S. Land Manager (BVI), an affiliate of Walton’s parent company, with Walton Global Holdings responsible for sourcing, structuring, and managing land-related activities.