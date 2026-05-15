One of the key speakers at next Tuesday's sell-out II Connect 2026 event will be John Chew, Technical Specialist: Pension, Tax, Trust and Estate Planning, Canada Life

II Connect favourite John Chew, pictured above, returns with a special presentation outlining the latest developments across the UK and international cross-border retirement and trust and estate world and how understanding the detail within latest changes via key technical updates can make all the difference to advisers.

John will look at UK budget changes and IHT with some light touch on aspects or repatriation planning in his session.

II Publisher Gary Robinson said: "John epitomises the very best in technical speakers and we are delighted to have him as a key speaker at II Connect once again. Canada Life have backed II's UK event from the very beginning and we are delighted to work with them once again at this the fifth annual event."

II Connect 2026 takes place on Tuesday 19, 2026 at Browns, Covent Garden, London between 11.30am - 3.30pm. The event is at capacity but there are a few waiting list only slots available for those that wish to register to be considered. Click here to register.