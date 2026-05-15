Quilter has announced the launch of the Quilter Global Government Bond fund, with PIMCO appointed to manage the new mandate.

Quilter’s WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service has immediately introduced the new fund into its managed portfolios as part of a recent ad hoc rebalance.

It is being partly funded by a reduction in the passively-managed government bond holding, increasing the overall exposure to actively managed global government bonds in the portfolios.

The mandate will be managed by Andrew Balls alongside an experienced team of senior portfolio managers and analysts.

Stuart Clark, portfolio manager of Quilter’s WealthSelect MPS, said: “Following the recent rally in equity markets, we felt it was sensible to take some profit and rebalance the portfolios by increasing our exposure to actively managed fixed income.

"Concurrently, the launch of the Quilter Investors Global Government Bond fund comes at a good time and our already strong partnership with PIMCO has strengthened the fixed income line up within WealthSelect."