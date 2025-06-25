Walkers has announced that Simon Hopwood has joined the team in Jersey as Investment Funds & Corporate Partner.

Hopwood joins fellow Jersey-based offshore Investment Funds & Corporate partners Tatiana Collins, Dilmun Leach and Kevin McQuillan. The Investment Funds & Corporate practice group is led by Managing Partner Advocate Jonathan Heaney.

With more than 20 years practising in Jersey, Hopwood has significant experience advising a global client base including managers, sponsors, institutional investors and family offices on all aspects of offshore funds, investment management, corporate transactions and regulatory matters.

Jonathan Heaney said: "We are pleased to welcome Simon to our growing Investment Funds & Corporate team. His experience and reputation further strengthen our funds and corporate law practice at a time when we are seeing continued growth in instructions. While we have continued to build out our team by promoting some of the exceptional talent within the firm, Simon is an excellent example of the kind of senior hire that adds experience, expertise and bandwidth to our partnership bench."

Hopwood said: "I'm delighted to join Walkers' Investment Funds & Corporate team in Jersey. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to bring our clients a diverse and complementary skillset across all aspects of Jersey funds and corporate law."

He is qualified as a Jersey advocate, UK solicitor and New York attorney-at-law.