Vistra has promoted Karen Bennett to chief delivery officer to oversee the operational transformation and productivity agenda across the global delivery business.

Bennett was previously vice president of global delivery and operational excellence, having joined the business solutions provider in 2024 following the merger with Tricor.

In her new role, Bennett will sit on the executive committee and support Vistra’s broader delivery agenda.

Vistra CEO Kim Jenkins said the appointment demonstrates Vistra’s commitment to developing internal talent.

She said: “As a high-impact transformation and operational excellence leader, Karen has played a pivotal role at Tricor and Vistra.

“She established intelligent automation, process excellence, and quality functions and delivered projects that simplify ways of working and add tangible value. As we carry out our strategy, Karen’s leadership of our global delivery organisation will be key to our success.”

Bennett added: “I’m proud to work with such a strong leadership team and so many dedicated colleagues. This is a great opportunity to build on what we’ve achieved, keep simplifying how we work, and help our teams deliver even more for our clients. I’m looking forward to working together to make real improvements for our clients and our people”.