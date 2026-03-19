VIDEO: II's The Breakfast Briefing Ep 3 - Rémi Lambert, Global Chief Investment Officer, AXA IM Select

In this latest video, the third episode of Investment International's new video series - The Breakfast Briefing - Rémi Lambert, Global Chief Investment Officer, AXA IM Select, meets with II's Head of Digital, Dan Charles.

In this video the pair discuss Rémi's passion for cooking and how he is keeping his team motivated during the integration with BNP Paribas.

Click here to view or on the image below.

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