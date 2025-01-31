In this latest video as part of Investment International's 5 mins with... series we speak with Remi Lambert, Global CIO, AXA IM Select.

In this video – shot at AXA IM Select's Paris headquarters – II and IA Co-owner and Publisher Gary Robinson speaks to Remi Lambert about his recent triumph at the II Awards 2024 where he was honoured as European Fund Selector of the Year 2024.

Lambert speaks about the company's structure, how it is set up for success and talked about the undulations of the markets in 2024 and shares his views on what to expect in 2025.

Click here to view the video or on the image below.