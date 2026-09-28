VIDEO: II Lat Am Forum 26 extended highlights

What an incredible day in Mexico City! The Investment International Latin America Forum 2026 brought together leading figures from across Latin America and the international financial services industry for a packed day of insight, debate, networking and conversation.

This extended highlights film captures the atmosphere of the Forum, featuring conversations with some of the fantastic sponsors and industry leaders who helped make the event such a success.

A huge thank you to all of our sponsors and partners: Investors Trust, Aiva, Brokers FG, Canaccord Wealth, Capital International Group, Capital Vision, IDAD, Marlborough, Momentum, Neverton International, PillarPoint Capital, Speyside Capital and VUMI.

From thought-provoking discussions on stage to new connections being made throughout the day, Mexico City proved the perfect setting for a truly international event. Watch the extended highlights and hear directly from some of the people who made the day so special. Thank you to everyone who joined us and we look forward to seeing you at the next Investment International Latin America Forum!

To watch the video click here or on the link below: