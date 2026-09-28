Investors take legal action against Dubai investment group

Thousands of clients could be affected by a Dubai investment group’s failures to make payments on investments that promised double-digit annual returns.

AIX Investment Group is facing legal action from numerous investors who have accused the firm of delaying or ceasing to distribute returns on investments, the FT reports.

Two investors have filed claims for $2m and $8m against AIX through the court system of Dubai’s offshore financial hub, according to documents seen by the FT, while local authorities are said to have visited AIX premises to make enquiries.

AIX – which is known for its motorsports sponsorships – admitted on Saturday that a “period of exceptional geopolitical uncertainty and significant volatility across global financial markets has affected valuations and investment realisations within a limited part” of the company’s product offering. The firm insisted the majority of its products had not been affected.

AIX also said it had appointed legal and financial advisers to help restructure the affected investments and pledged to provide an update to investors by October 12. Several clients told the FT AIX blamed compliance and liquidity issues for its payment problems.

AIX’s “payment performance became delayed, irregular and opaque,” according to one claim filed at the Dubai International Financial Centre Court in August. Payment delays are said to have begun about nine months ago, following the downturn in digital asset prices. The firm stopped transferring profits altogether in the middle of 2026.

According to its website, AIX offers bond-like products with annual returns of 12% and 16%, as well as property-linked investments offering fixed annual returns of 14.4% and marketed cryptocurrency-related products. Some products have structures spanning the UAE, Ireland, the Cayman Islands, Switzerland and the UK.

In 2024, the firm paid a fine to Qatar’s regulator after an investigation found the company made false claims and misleading statements on its website. The Cayman Islands’ regulator also issued a warning earlier this month against an AIX vehicle and said the company had never been licensed or regulated by the authority.

A partner at Dubai-based law firm Nadya Ahmed Hasan Advocates & Legal Consultants, who represents six claimants, said the goal is “for everyone to get their money back.” AIX is reported to have acknowledged the payment delays and pledged “a clear way forward” without providing details.