In this latest video in the II Awards 2024 Winner's Stories series, II Publisher Gary Robinson poses the questions to our Personality of the Year (Advisers) winner Simon Parker, COO at Holborn Assets.

Parker speaks about how, in what has been the company's 25th Anniversary year, the company has been able to thrive across the cross border world with its expertise in citizenship coming to the fore.

