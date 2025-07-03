Canada Life has appointed Scottish Widows Emma Watkins as UK chief executive officer following Lindsey Rix-Broom’s promotion to CEO, Europe, at parent company Great-West Lifeco.

Watkins will assume her role on 1 September 2025, subject to regulatory approval, while Rix-Broom will continue to lead Canada Life UK as CEO in the interim. Watkins will report to Rix-Broom and will also join the Great-West Lifeco European leadership team.

Having spent a decade at Scottish Widows, Watkins most recently held the role of managing director, retirement and longstanding, and was a member of the executive committee. Prior to that, Watkins was a partner at Lane Clark & Peacock as well as holding a number of senior roles at insurance businesses, including MetLife Assurance and Ace European Group.

Rix-Broom said: “Emma brings a wealth of experience, a strong history of impactful leadership, and a clear strategic vision. Her deep expertise, combined with her proven ability to lead complex businesses and foster innovation, makes her the ideal person to lead Canada Life UK through its next phase of development and growth.

“I am delighted to welcome her to the business and look forward to working closely with her as we continue to deliver on our commitment to helping our customers build stronger, more financially secure futures.”

Watkins added: “I am honoured to join Canada Life and take on the responsibility of leading the UK business at such a pivotal time. Canada Life has achieved significant milestones under Lindsey’s leadership, driven by a clear strategy and focus on delivering value to customers, and underpinned by the company’s people-centred culture.

“I am excited to build on this momentum and look forward to working with Canada Life’s talented team to drive innovation, expand our market presence, and enhance our offering to meet the evolving needs of customers.”