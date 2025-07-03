Stern & Co has appointed Andreas Krebs head of Germany as the asset manager opens a new office in Frankfurt.

Krebs joins J. Stern from Mandarine Gestion, where he was a partner and managing director, Paris and Frankfurt. He previously held roles at Dresdner Asset Management and Commerzbank Asset Management.

Jérôme Stern, managing partner, said the firm sees "significant potential in Germany", as it works on behalf of long-term investors.

He said: "Andreas brings longstanding experience and commitment to the public life of Frankfurt, for our return to the City, and the development of our German business.

"As an independent asset management partnership with a long-term investment horizon, we want to become a trusted partner for German investors, and sustainably build our German distribution and client management team."

Krebs added: "As a Frankfurt native, I am thrilled to join the firm given its deep family roots in Frankfurt, and I look forward to the challenge of building the German leg of the business.

"A long-term investment horizon is vital in protecting and managing wealth, as well as investing for future generations. Independent asset management partnerships, building on family tradition and long-term ownership, are absolute prerequisites in building trust."