VG, the provider of corporate services, funds and private wealth, has announced it is opening a London office, alongside launching capital markets services that will be led by Cliff Pearce as Head of Capital Markets.

Headquartered in Jersey, VG says the moves are in line with its stated strategy of offering new services and expanding its jurisdictional footpring. In this it has the backing of Mayfair Equity Partners, also with an eye to both organic growth and mulling acquisitions.

The cpaital markets services will include corporate and special purpose vehicles, loan agency, trustee and escrow capabilities.

As head of the new division, Pearce joins with immediate effect. Previously, he was at TMF and prior to that Intertrust where he was Global Head of Capital Markets. Other experience has included Greenwich NatWest, Bear Stearns and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, originating and delivering transactions to a wide client base.

He is also an experienced board director in a variety of sectors including real estate, insurance, infrastructure and residential mortgages. He was previously a member of the Forbes Finance Council and the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) Securitisation Board.

Pearce said: "Joining VG and leading its expansion into new markets and locations is a privilege and a challenge that I am very much looking forward to. The team is excellent, the mindset and focus is refreshing and I am confident that we can quickly create a thriving business in the UK and beyond."

Stephen Langan, Director of Corporate, added: "Capital markets is a natural area for VG to expand into given the expertise we already possess. I am delighted to be working with Cliff. His specific experience offers VG an unparalleled insight into clients’ expectations. Our decision to expand our footprint into the UK reflects the strategic importance of this financial jurisdiction for our valued clients and contacts as a capital markets hub. I look forward to showing the market what VG can offer through its London and Jersey bases."

The London office is scheduled to open this Summer in the City of London.

Stuart Layzell, Chairman, said: "We’re excited to launch this service and our London office, which opens up new markets for VG and demonstrates our ability to swiftly grow. As a people and relationship business, I’m most pleased to welcome Cliff to the team. His deep skills and experience and his superb reputation in the industry are excellent foundations to firmly establish VG in Capital Markets."