Vanguard has announced the appointment of Gillian Hepburn, pictured above, to the role of head of adviser solutions, UK.

Hepburn has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, with a career spanning senior roles in business development, intermediary solutions, and strategic partnerships. She will report to Doug Abbott, head of UK Client Group, and will join the UK Distribution Leadership Team, the company said in a statement.

As UK head of adviser solutions, Hepburn will be responsible for driving the development of Vanguard’s Model Portfolio Services (MPS), managing strategic relationships with platform partners, and overseeing the evolution of the broader adviser solutions offer.

Doug Abbott, head of UK Client Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Gillian to Vanguard. She brings deep expertise in the adviser and platform space and joins at a time of continued growth and innovation for our UK business. Over the past couple of years, we have invested heavily in both product solutions and research and insights for UK advisers. Gillian’s experience and insight will be invaluable as we continue to expand our support for financial professionals.”

5000 adviser firms

Vanguard works with more than 5000 adviser firms in the UK, who entrust £150bn to Vanguard’s mutual funds, multi-asset solutions, Model Portfolio Services and ETFs. Vanguard launched its first model portfolio service in 2022, consisting of two ranges of index model portfolio strategies, available across 11 adviser platforms.

Vanguard has also built custom model portfolios with financial advice firms and institutions in the UK. In 2024, Vanguard launched the Adviser Research Centre (ARC), to provide practical insights and advocacy for financial professionals.

Hepburn added that she looked forward to working with the Vanguard team and that she was "excited to contribute to the next phase of growth and to help deliver meaningful support to advisers across the UK.”