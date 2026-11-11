Vanguard is expanding its shareholder voting programme to include four Ireland-domiciled funds and ETFs.

Eligible professional investors in Vanguard’s S&P 500 UCITS ETF, FTSE All-World UCITS ETF, Global Stock Index Fund and U.S. 500 Stock Index Fund will be able to participate in the Investor Choice programme from 2027.

Ireland-based investors in the four funds will also be eligible to join the programme and express their preferences on how their share of participating funds vote on key shareholder matters.

In total the expanded programme will include eight funds representing approximately £200bn in AUM and will operate from 1 March to 30 June during the 2027 AGM season.

Erica Serpico, senior director, investor choice, at Vanguard Europe, said: “We saw clearly last year that professional investors hold a range of views on corporate governance and value having a greater say in how their clients’ share of index funds is voted.

“We are pleased to build on that progress by extending Investor Choice to eligible professional investors in Ireland and adding four Ireland-domiciled index funds and ETFs. We will continue to listen to participating clients and use their feedback to inform how the programme could evolve in future.”