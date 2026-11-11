SPONSORED: The power of global reach - Blacktower's vision for the future of international financial advice

With an extensive international regulatory footprint, four decades of experience and ambitious plans for further expansion Blacktower Financial Management Group offers advisers an opportunity to grow their businesses within an established international framework.

In international financial advice, opportunity has never been greater. But neither has the complexity of operating across borders. As clients become increasingly internationally mobile, advisers face growing demands to provide financial planning solutions that extend beyond individual countries, regulatory regimes and traditional business models.

For independent financial advisers, the challenge is clear: how do you expand your business, access new markets and support internationally mobile clients without taking on the considerable cost, complexity and regulatory responsibilities of establishing operations in multiple jurisdictions?

For Blacktower Financial Management Group, the answer lies in the strength of an established international platform. Built over four decades, Blacktower's extensive regulatory reach, international infrastructure and local market expertise provide a established foundation for advisers seeking to develop their businesses and participate in the continued growth of the international wealth management industry. And with further expansion planned, the opportunity is only becoming greater.

A global regulatory footprint that creates opportunity

Established in 1986, Blacktower Financial Management Group has spent 40 years developing its presence across international financial markets.

Today, the group has operations and established business arrangements spanning the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Gibraltar, Switzerland, the Middle East and markets further afield, including the United States, Australia and the Cayman Islands.

Its wider footprint includes important expatriate and wealth management destinations such as Portugal, Spain, France, Cyprus, Greece and the United Arab Emirates.

Behind this international presence lies a substantial investment in regulatory permissions, compliance infrastructure, operational capabilities and local expertise.

Building this level of international reach is neither simple nor inexpensive. Each jurisdiction has its own licensing requirements, regulatory obligations, conduct standards and client protection rules. Establishing and maintaining compliant operations requires specialist knowledge, resources and a long-term commitment.

For individual advisers and smaller advisory businesses, replicating that infrastructure independently can be commercially challenging.

This is where Blacktower's international platform may provide advantages for advisers seeking international opportunities.

By working directly with Blacktower eligible advisers can explore opportunities to operate within an established international framework, accessing the relevant infrastructure, resources and support available under their particular arrangements.

Rather than attempting to build every element independently, advisers can concentrate more of their time and resources on what matters most: developing their client relationships, delivering quality advice and growing their businesses.

The strength of Blacktower's international reach is not simply where the group operates. It is the opportunities that reach can create for the advisers working within its network. As Blacktower continues to extend its international reach, the potential value of that network grows. A wider geographic presence can create opportunities for adviser collaboration, cross-border client support and business development across multiple markets, subject to applicable regulatory permissions.

For an adviser whose clients are relocating internationally, or whose business is increasingly focused on expatriates and globally mobile families, that connectivity can be particularly valuable. The aim is to combine the benefits of independent advice with the resources and international capabilities of an established financial services group.

Why working directly with Blacktower can help advisers grow

For advisers looking to build their careers or expand their existing businesses, joining an established international group can provide opportunities that may be difficult to replicate independently.

Blacktower's model is built around supporting advisers with the infrastructure required to operate in their respective markets, while providing access to the wider experience and resources of an international organisation.

The potential benefits include:

International reach: Access to an established network spanning multiple financial centres and expatriate markets, with opportunities for cross-border collaboration where permitted.

Regulatory and compliance infrastructure: Support from experienced teams familiar with the requirements of international financial advice.

Business development opportunities: The ability to build relationships within a wider network and explore opportunities arising from internationally mobile clients.

Operational support: Access to established systems, processes and resources designed to support advisers in their day-to-day activities.

Professional collaboration: Opportunities to share knowledge and experience with advisers working across different markets.

Long-term growth: The potential to develop an advisory business alongside a Group committed to expanding its international presence.

For established advisers, the attraction may be the ability to grow without carrying the full burden of developing an independent regulatory and operational platform.

For ambitious advisers entering international wealth management, the opportunity lies in joining an organisation with decades of experience, established market knowledge and a clear strategy for future development.

And for advisory firms seeking an international partner, Blacktower offers potential routes to becoming part of a wider global network.

The precise arrangements, services and regulatory permissions available will depend on the jurisdiction, entity and nature of the adviser relationship.

Our reach is the key to our growth

The international wealth management market is changing. Clients are moving between countries more frequently, holding assets across multiple jurisdictions and requiring advice that reflects increasingly complex personal and financial circumstances. For advisers, this creates both challenges and opportunities.

An adviser may build a successful relationship with a client over many years, only to discover that a move abroad creates regulatory restrictions on the services they can continue to provide.

Equally, a client relocating to a new country may need specialist advice on pensions, investments, taxation, inheritance planning and local financial arrangements.

An international network with expertise across different jurisdictions can help advisers navigate these challenges and identify appropriate ways to support clients.

This is why Blacktower views its geographic and regulatory reach as a central pillar of its growth strategy. Every new market, every additional regulatory capability and every expansion of the Group's international infrastructure has the potential to create new opportunities for advisers and their clients.

It is a strategy based not simply on increasing the number of locations in which Blacktower has a presence, but on developing a more connected international advisory business.

For advisers, this can mean greater access to expertise, stronger professional connections and opportunities to develop relationships beyond their immediate domestic market.

For clients, it can mean access to a wider network of appropriately authorised professionals when their financial circumstances change.

And for the group, it creates a platform on which to build the next generation of international financial advice.

The next chapter: Building a truly global advisory network

Blacktower's existing international footprint is substantial, but the group's ambitions extend much further. The next phase of development will focus on strengthening established operations, pursuing additional regulatory opportunities and expanding into strategically important international markets.

These plans reflect Blacktower's belief that the future of wealth management will increasingly depend on the ability to connect advisers, clients and expertise across borders.

For advisers considering their future, this presents an important opportunity.

Joining an international group is not simply about the resources available today. It is also about the direction of the organisation and the opportunities that may develop as its network expands.

As Blacktower pursues further licensing initiatives and market development, subject to relevant regulatory approvals, the group aims to create an increasingly comprehensive international advisory platform. The objective is to create an environment in which advisers can grow their businesses, develop professionally and participate in the opportunities presented by an increasingly global client base.

Our ambition is to build a truly global financial advisory network. One that combines international scale with local knowledge, regulatory expertise and the entrepreneurial strengths of the advisers who work within it.

40 years of building, the next generation of growth

John Westwood, founder and group chairman of Blacktower Financial Management Group, believes the group's international reach will be one of its greatest strengths as the industry continues to evolve.

"When I founded Blacktower 40 years ago, international financial advice was a very different industry. What we have built since then is an organisation with an extensive international presence and a regulatory infrastructure that has taken decades of investment, experience and commitment to develop," he said.

"I believe our licensing and regulatory reach is one of our most important competitive advantages, not only for Blacktower, but for every adviser who chooses to work with us. Through Blacktower we can offer advisers the opportunity to become part of something much bigger than an individual advisory business. They can benefit from our international experience, our established infrastructure and the opportunities that come from working within a growing global organisation."

He continued: "But what excites me most is what comes next. We have ambitious plans to extend our footprint further, develop new markets and create additional opportunities for advisers across the world.

"Our reach is the key to our future growth. And as that reach expands, so too does the potential for the advisers and businesses working alongside us. We have spent 40 years building the foundations. Now we are focused on taking Blacktower into the next chapter of global financial advice."

A stronger future, together

The future of international financial advice will increasingly favour organisations capable of combining regulatory expertise, operational strength, international connectivity and a genuine understanding of clients' cross-border needs.

For financial advisers, the decision about whom to work with is therefore becoming increasingly important.The right professional network can provide more than administrative and compliance support. It can offer access to wider expertise, professional collaboration, business development opportunities and a platform for long-term growth.

Blacktower Financial Management Group is focused on delivering that proposition. With 40 years of experience, an established international presence and a clear ambition to extend their reach, they offer advisers the opportunity to become part of a growing international organisation.

The scale of the existing network is a significant strength. The opportunities created by its future expansion could be even more important.

For advisers who want to grow beyond borders, the opportunity is to grow with a group that has spent four decades building the foundations of international financial advice.

Grow your business with Blacktower

Whether you are an established international financial adviser, considering your next stage of growth or an ambitious professional looking to develop your career, Blacktower welcome conversations about potential opportunities.

Discover how our international reach, established infrastructure and plans for future expansion could support your ambitions. Contact Blacktower Financial Management Group to explore opportunities to work with us.